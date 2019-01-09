Watch Rangers’ Adam McQuaid Get Pulverized In Fight With Ryan Reaves

Adam McQuaid is one of the NHL’s toughest customers, and normally gets the better of his opponents during fights.

Well, let’s just say New York Rangers defenseman was off his game Tuesday night.

During the third period of his team’s 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, McQuaid dropped the gloves with winger Ryan Reaves, who also has a reputation for being one of the league’s best fighters. And while McQuaid held his own at the beginning of the bout, he ultimately got dominated and dropped by a haymaker-throwing Reaves.

Check this out:

Yeah, that didn’t happen often during McQuaid’s days with the Boston Bruins.

McQuaid, 32, has zero goals and just three assists while being a minus-1 player in his first season with New York. The Rangers, who began the 2018-19 season on fire, now are 17-18-7 through 42 games.

