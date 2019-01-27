Watch Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott Jump In On Defense At Pro Bowl

While the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams were wheels up for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, there was actually a football game being played on Sunday.

The NFL Pro Bowl was played under terrible, rainy conditions in Orlando, Fla., but still provided some hilarious moments.

Some of the best moments came from superstars on both teams swapping from offense to defense.

The NFC sent out a pass rushing trio of running backs Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley and Alvin Kamara, and the three backs got pretty into it.

.@A_kamara6 is BALLING at defensive end 😱😱😱 📺: #ProBowl on ESPN + ABC + Disney XD pic.twitter.com/iICMjnAnea — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans also joined in on the action at corner back and came up with an interception. Pandemonium erupted from there, as Evans pitched the ball to Barkley, who tried to take it to the house.

The AFC topped the NFC 26-7, but really, who cares? Isn’t this what the Pro Bowl is really all about?

