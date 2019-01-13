Watch: Snoop Dogg Hilariously Calls Play-By-Play During Hockey Game

Los Angeles Kings’ fans have not had much to entertain them this season.

The team sits dead last in the league in goals scored and are last in the Western Conference in points.

But the Kings found a surefire way to spice up their broadcast Saturday night.

After dropping the puck in the ceremonial face-off, Snoop Dogg hopped into the broadcast booth as the Kings hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins.

And like his pre-game puck drop, the legendary rapper brought his own style to booth, hilariously taking over play-by-play duties. The results were electric, including the rapper calling a scuffle involving Kings’ defenseman Dion Phaneuf and yelling for LA to shoot on the power play.

"Oh come on, nephew." – @SnoopDogg Nothing will ever compare to Snoop Dogg doing play-by-play for the LA Kings on Hockey Night in LA. pic.twitter.com/SH527Vo2zr — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 13, 2019

We’re guessing this was Snoop’s first crack at commentating a hockey game, but it certainly was an A+ effort for a rookie. Not only did Snoop’s presence boost the Kings’ production value, LA topped a surging Penguins team 5-2.

There’s no proof that Snoop was indeed a good luck charm, but we’re okay with the Kings inviting him back for future broadcast opportunities nonetheless. In fact, this could be the solution to getting the NHL up the ratings rankings.

Imagine Snoop Dogg going between the glass Pierre McGuire-style. … Who wouldn’t watch that?

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images