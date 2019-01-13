Watch Sony Michel Rush 14 Yards For His Second TD Of Patriots-Chargers

FOXBORO — Well, it’s become abundantly clear Sony Michel isn’t intimidated by the bright lights of the NFL playoffs.

The Patriots rookie running back quickly made his presence felt in his postseason debut, notching the first touchdown in the Patriots’ divisional-round matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. And it wasn’t very long until Michel found paydirt again at Gillette Stadium, as the 23-year-old scampered 14 yards for a score on the Patriots’ second drive of the contest.

Many expected the Patriots would try to torture the Chargers on the ground, and both Michel and James White have given the Bolts fits in the early goings of this highly anticipated matchup.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports