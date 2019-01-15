Watch Stephon Gilmore Get Huge Ovation During Bruins-Canadiens Game

Stephon Gilmore felt the love at TD Garden on Monday.

The New England Patriots cornerback, fresh off his team’s divisional-round victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, was in the house to watch the Boston Bruins take on the Montreal Canadiens. And during the second period of Boston’s eventual 3-2 overtime lost, Gilmore got a huge ovation from the Bruins faithful.

Check this out:

Gilmore, of course, is just the latest in a long line of famous Boston athletes to hear cheers at the Garden. Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly famously drew roars after his fight with former New York Yankee Tyler Austin.

Gilmore and the Patriots will square off with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in the AFC Championship Game. The winner will represent the AFC at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images