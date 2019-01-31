Watch Terry Rozier Connect With Jayson Tatum For Insane Alley-Oop

Jayson Tatum is starting to build up quite an impressive collection of highlight-reel dunks.

The Boston Celtics forward is proving he can throw down with the best of them, and Wednesday night, the 20-year-old and Terry Rozier had some fun tearing up the Charlotte Hornets defense at TD Garden.

After Tatum missed a 3-pointer, the C’s recovered the rebound. The ball was bounced out to Rozier who went to his left then threw up an alley-oop for Tatum, who finished with an emphatic one-handed slam.

Mercy.

It seemed to be the death punch as well, as the Celtics continued to build a massive lead en route to their 32-point win.

