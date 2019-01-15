Watch This Behind-The-Scenes Video From Patriots’ Win Over Chargers

If you like mic’d-up videos of the New England Patriots, then you’re having a great week.
It started Monday when the Patriots shared a video of their locker room celebration from Sunday’s divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Chargers. And it continued Tuesday afternoon when NFL Films tweeted a clip of a surprisingly friendly Julian Edelman mic’d up against L.A.
And now the Patriots have offered this behind-the-scenes look at Sunday’s big win at Gillette Stadium:
New England will look to offer more binge-worthy clips Sunday night when it takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
With a trip to Super Bowl LIII on the line, you can bet Patriots players will be as fired up as ever.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
