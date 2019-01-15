Watch This Behind-The-Scenes Video From Patriots’ Win Over Chargers

If you like mic’d-up videos of the New England Patriots, then you’re having a great week.

It started Monday when the Patriots shared a video of their locker room celebration from Sunday’s divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Chargers. And it continued Tuesday afternoon when NFL Films tweeted a clip of a surprisingly friendly Julian Edelman mic’d up against L.A.

And now the Patriots have offered this behind-the-scenes look at Sunday’s big win at Gillette Stadium:

"They will not be able to stop us today.

It's all us.

Let's go." Behind the scenes of the #Patriots Divisional Round victory: https://t.co/8cIQdnYfkQ pic.twitter.com/pyUOWpnMX8 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 15, 2019

New England will look to offer more binge-worthy clips Sunday night when it takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

With a trip to Super Bowl LIII on the line, you can bet Patriots players will be as fired up as ever.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images