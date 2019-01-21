Watch Tom Brady Find Phillip Dorsett For 29-Yard Touchdown Vs. Chiefs

Phillip Dorsett scored his first career NFL postseason touchdown last Sunday in the New England Patriots’ divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, the fourth-year wide receiver has a two-game streak.

Dorsett hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady late in the second quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Patriots QB let it loose on a 2nd-and-1, and Dorsett fought off early contact from Chiefs corner Steve Nelson to give New England a two-score lead.

The Dorsett touchdown marked an encouraging end to the first half for the Patriots, which saw the Chiefs get shut out through the first two quarters for the first time all season.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports