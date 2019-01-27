Watch Tom Brady, Patriots Arrive To Atlanta For Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots have arrived.

Sunday certainly was not your typical travel day for the three-time reigning AFC champions. Before boarding the “AirKraft” and going wheels up to Atlanta, the Patriots were celebrated by 35,000 excited fans during a send-off rally at Gillette Stadium.

The Pats a few short hours later touched down in The ATL, the site of their Super Bowl LIII tilt with the Los Angeles Rams. Check out the clip below to watch Tom Brady and Co. deboard the plane (jump to 7:40 mark of video):

Live from the #Patriots arrival in Atlanta https://t.co/mxRtCcKUd6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 27, 2019

The Patriots certainly are hoping they will be accompanied by the Lombardi Trophy on their return flight to New England.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/Patriots