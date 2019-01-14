Watch Tom Brady Ride Treadmill, Deliver Message In Latest Instagram

Tom Brady is back to work.

Fresh off dominating the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round, the New England Patriots quarterback took to Instagram on Monday to deliver yet another message to his fans. And while there’s nothing with what Brady says in the video, the best part, without question, is that he’s riding a treadmill while listening to “Many Men” by 50 Cent.

You can check it out here.

That doesn’t look like a man who’s worried about the Kansas City Chiefs.

But he probably should be, as Patrick Mahomes and Co. will be awfully difficult to beat at Arrowhead Stadium.

