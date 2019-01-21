Watch Tom Brady Swear A Bunch In Uncensored Patriots Locker Room Video

If you’re a New England Patriots fan, then you’re well aware of the phrase “Patriots porn.”

Well, do we have a video for you.

Tom Brady was in a great mood Sunday night, which is understandable, considering he led his team to a thrilling overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. After the game, the typically squeaky-clean Brady even had a NSFW moment on live TV.

But the F-bombs didn’t stop there — not by a long shot.

A raw, unedited video of the Patriots’ locker room celebration is making the rounds on the internet, and it features a potty-mouthed Brady embracing his teammates and basking in the glory of yet another Super Bowl berth. The clip also includes a moment between Brady and Julian Edelman that Patriots fans will go nuts for.

(You can click here to watch video of the celebration.)

That’s a fascinating, rare look at one of the most secretive teams in all of sports.

The Patriots now must prepare for a date with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. And as good as New England looked Sunday night, it will have to be even better in Atlanta if it wants to beat a well-rounded, explosive Rams squad.

Thumbnail photo via `Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images