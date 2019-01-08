Watch WWE, Hulk Hogan Honor Wrestling Legend ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund

The wrestling community is reeling from the loss of one of its most legendary figures.

“Mean” Gene Okerlund, Perhaps the most famous wrestling announcer of all time, died Jan. 2 of unknown causes at age 76. Okerlund spent nearly 50 years in professional wrestling, serving as an interviewer and announcer in the American Wrestling Association (AWA), World Wrestling Federation (WWE), World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Simply put: Okerlund was the voice of wrestling for nearly a half century.

Take a look at WWE’s tribute to Okerlund in the video below:

Unsurprisingly, Okerlund was a focal point during this week’s “Monday Night Raw” episode. And the most memorable tribute came from none other than Hulk Hogan.

Check this out:

Great stuff.

An official cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, Okerlund’s son, Todd Okerlund, told TMZ that his father died shortly after a serious fall.

Okerlund had been ill prior to the fall, according to his son.

Thumbnail photo via WWE/Handout USA TODAY NETWORK Images