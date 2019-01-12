What Bruins Can Take Away From Frustrating 4-2 Loss To Capitals

To say the Washington Capitals have the Boston Bruins’ number would be a massive understatement.

After shellacking the Bruins on Opening Night, the defending Stanley Cup champions extended their win streak against Boston to 14 with Thursday’s 4-2 victory at TD Garden.

The Bruins’ latest tilt with the Caps hardly was a horror show, however. Boston shined in multiple areas of the game and played well enough to win, but it doesn’t have the two points to show for it.

