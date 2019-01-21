What Tom Brady Asked Josh McDaniels Before Overtime Drive Vs. Chiefs

The New England Patriots bookended the AFC Championship Game with impressive, methodical touchdown drives.

After jumping out to an early lead over the Kansas City Chiefs with a 15-play, 80-yard drive, the Patriots took 13 plays to travel 75 yards and punch their tickets to Super Bowl LIII with a Rex Burkhead overtime score.

New England looked sharp as ever in sudden death, slicing up Kansas City play after play before delivering the final blow. And after securing the 37-31 win at Arrowhead Stadium, Tom Brady revealed what was said between he and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before taking the field in OT.

“I looked at Josh and I said, ‘You got any touchdown plays on that call sheet still?” He said, ‘Yes, I do,” Brady told Jim Nantz, as seen on CBS’ postgame coverage.

The Patriots might need to dive deep into the playbook in Super Bowl LIII, as the Los Angeles Rams are more than capable of lighting up the scoreboard themselves.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports