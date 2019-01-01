What Was David Pastrnak Going For With Winter Classic Goal Celebration?

The new year is just hours old, but David Pastrnak is out here making a bid for goal celebration of the year at the 2019 NHL Winter Classic.

Pastrnak got the Boston Bruins on the board at Notre Dame Stadium, knotting the score against the Chicago Blackhawks at 1-1 in the first period with a power play goal. He then went for the “Dirty Bird” celebration, flapping his arms before being swarmed by teammates.

We’re not entirely sure what the motivation behind the celebration was. Some speculated on Twitter that it may have been a nod to Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov’s similar “bird walk” celebration.

What was that Pastrnak goal celebration? Kuznetsov homage? Mimicking a hawk? https://t.co/t2GeCRAGTG — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 1, 2019

Whatever it was, we liked it.

The Winter Classic provides some of the best eye candy of the year, from custom goalie masks to classic outfits.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images