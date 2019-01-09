Why Alabama’s National Title Loss Is Good News For Patriots’ Super Bowl Hopes

Bill Belichick and Nick Saban are good friends, but a little part of the New England Patriots head coach had to be happy that No. 1 Alabama was handled by No. 2 Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, right?
Don’t follow? Let us explain.
Since New England’s win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, the Crimson Tide and the Patriots have alternated winning championships. Alabama took home the title during the 2015 season by beating Clemson, while New England responded the following year by erasing a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
It looked like both teams would take home titles last season, as Alabama won its second College Football Playoff title by beating Georgia in overtime, but the Patriots fell to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
So, after Clemson pantsed Alabama, 44-16, at Levi’s Stadium on Monday, the Patriots are set up to continue the two dynasty’s odd trend of alternating titles.
First, the Patriots will have to get past the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday to secure a berth in their ninth straight AFC Championship Game.
As for Saban and the Tide, it’s time to focus on next season when they’ll most likely find themselves pitted against Clemson, college football’s newest bully, once again.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
