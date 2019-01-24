Why Bills’ LeSean McCoy Advises Not To Take Tom Brady For Granted

While his current defiance of Father Time might make it seem otherwise, Tom Brady isn’t going to play forever.

And if you ask one fellow NFL star, we all need to appreciate the veteran quarterback while he’s still throwing passes for the New England Patriots.

Brady will enter familiar territory Feb. 3 when he appears in his ninth career Super Bowl. While LeSean McCoy can understand why some have grown tired of seeing the decorated signal-caller on football’s biggest stage, he believes the body of work should not be overlooked.

“The thing about Tom Brady is this: we hate to see him in the Super Bowl year after year, but when he’s gone, that greatness we’re going to miss because we’ve given him so much hate,” McCoy said Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take. “It’s the same thing with LeBron (James). You’ve got to appreciate the greatness because he’s 40 years old and still playing at a high level.”

It certainly is easy to be a victim of the moment, but McCoy makes a great point. There’s a good chance the NFL never will see a player like Brady ever again, and the game will dearly miss him whenever he decides to hang up his pads.

Don’t look too much into McCoy’s praise, though. Seeing as he plays for a division rival of the Patriots, the Buffalo Bills running back made it clear he’ll be rooting for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via Jan 13, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports