Why Colin Cowherd Thinks Patriots Got Break By Playing Chiefs In ‘Arctic Blast’

The New England Patriots face a difficult task Sunday in the AFC Championship Game when they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs’ high-octane offense.

Tom Brady and Co. made quick work of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round, but they’ll need to play a perfect game and perhaps get a little lucky to win on the road, where they went 3-5 during the regular season.

Well, Colin Cowherd believes the Pats caught the break they needed in the form of Sunday’s weather forecast, which is calling for an “Arctic blast” with temperatures topping out at 10 degrees and possibly dropping as low as minus-11.

Cowherd believes the cold weather will play a huge factor in the game, helping to slow down the Chiefs’ vertical passing attack and allowing New England’s run-centric offense to take control of the game.

"Tom Brady is 13-2 in the playoffs in what is perceived as inclement weather. He's the best cold weather quarterback of all time."@ColinCowherd explains why the "arctic blast" is an advantage for New England pic.twitter.com/r88x3CAW23 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 15, 2019

New England thrived in freezing temperatures against the Chargers, but the Patriots will be in a whole different kind of cold Sunday in Kansas City.

The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 43-40 in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium, but something tells us Sunday will be a colder, less explosive affair.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images