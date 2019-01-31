Why Colin Cowherd Thinks ‘This Was The Year To Knock Off The Patriots’

Many people doubted the New England Patriots’ chances of playing in Super Bowl LIII.

Yet here we are.

FS1’s Colin Cowherd made some interesting comments Thursday while discussing New England’s improbable run to Atlanta, claiming “this was the year to knock off the Patriots.”

"This was the year to knock off the Patriots… They finally had a controversy, No. 1 draft pick got hurt, veterans left in free agency, Edelman suspended, the Josh Gordon distraction and they played a road playoff game… And yet they're in the Super Bowl." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/REzfN58GXh — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 31, 2019

Cowherd pointed out there has been “roadblock after roadblock” for the Patriots this season, suggesting New England didn’t stand a chance to reach its ninth Super Bowl of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

The radio host added: “They’re favored by a field goal. All nine of the biggest bets are on New England.”

Cowherd also mentioned the Patriots won’t face nearly as many challenges next season, indicating New England’s dynasty is very much alive.

As Tom Brady would say, the Pats are “still here.”

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images