Why Damien Woody Believes Josh McDaniels Might Succeed As Packers Coach

Josh McDaniels hasn’t even interviewed with the Green Bay Packers, but at least one NFL observer reckons they’d be a match made in Lambeau.

ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody explained on Wednesday’s episode of “First Take” why he believes the New England offensive coordinator might be a good fit as head coach of the Green Bay Packers. McDaniels reportedly will interview with Green Bay on Friday, and Woody believes his offensive ideas would cement a strong working relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“A guy like Aaron Rodgers would have a healthy respect for a guy like Josh McDaniels, who’s going to bring that type of system, the ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage and do differen things he just hasn’t been accustomed to doing under (previous head coach) Mike McCarthy,” Woody said.

The Packers will interview a number of other candidates, including Patriots linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Will Woody be as bullish on the others’ chances at succeeding in Green Bay as he is McDaniels’? We’ll probably have to watch more “First Take” to find out.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images