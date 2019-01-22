Why Deion Sanders Believes Patriots Will Beat Rams In Super Bowl LIII

“Primetime” is picking the Pats.

Former NFL cornerback Deion Sanders joined FS1’s “Undisputed” on Monday and made his (very) early Super Bowl LIII pick. And let’s just say the Hall of Famer isn’t very conflicted.

Here’s why Sanders believes the New England Patriots will beat the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta:

"I don't know how we even have the audacity to ask this question. How can you pick in a one-game match against Tom Brady? And Bill Belichick? … Are you kidding me?"@DeionSanders is picking the Patriots to win Super Bowl LIII pic.twitter.com/JyyoDgOCmn — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 22, 2019

“I dont even know how we even have the audacity to ask this question,” Sanders said. “How can you pick in a one-game match against Tom Brady? And Bill Belichick?”

Well, there you have it.

Given the experience and excellence of the Patriots, many “experts” likely will pick Tom Brady and Co. to win the Big Game. But New England will have its work cut out for it in taming a well-balanced, explosive Rams squad.

