Why Doug Gottlieb Wants Tom Brady To Retire If Patriots Win Super Bowl

It would be the perfect storybook ending for Tom Brady to hang up his cleats after winning his sixth Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

The scenario has been talked about since New England punched its ticket to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta — from Jay Glazer’s “gut feeling” to Rodney Harrison hoping the 41-year-old will retire after the NFL’s biggest game.

Now, you can add Doug Gottlieb to that list.

The FOX Sports analyst joined FS1’s “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” on Friday to explain why he wants Brady to call it quits if the Patriots can beat the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3

"The thing that Hollywood tries to simulate is what sports actually has, which is the happy ending… I think Tom Brady should walk away if he wins the Super Bowl." — @GottliebShow pic.twitter.com/dyTV5VMiQN — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 25, 2019

Gottlieb does make good points, and while it would be the ultimate conclusion to an already illustrious 19-year career for Brady, he’s made it very clear he’s not done in the NFL and intends to play for at least a few more years.

Plus, even if New England does take home the victory on Super Sunday, Brady still could go out on top in the future given the sustained success the team has had over the last nearly two decades.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images