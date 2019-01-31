Why Ex-NBA Star Believes Kyrie Irving, LeBron James Could Reunite With Lakers

Remember when Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers to separate himself from LeBron James?

Well, maybe it’s possible the two will reunite with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was reported earlier this week that Irving is “genuinely interested” in reuniting with his former teammate, and although many have rebuked this claim, NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen seems to believe it holds some weight. He stated such Wednesday on ESPN’s “The Jump.”

Irving, a six-time All Star, publicly stated his intention to re-sign with the Boston Celtics back in October. It would be a shame if he changed his mind and took his talents to Hollywood.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images