Why Jason Whitlock Believes Race Plays Role In Patriots Being Hated

A lot of people hate the New England Patriots, for a variety of reasons.

Maybe it’s jealousy. Maybe it’s the Patriots’ history of bending the rules. Maybe it’s the lucky breaks New England has caught over the years while building the greatest NFL dynasty of all-time.

Whatever the case, there’s a certain level of disdain for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Co. across the United States, and it’s never more apparent than when New England plays in the Super Bowl.

Jason Whitlock explained Wednesday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself” that he believes race also plays a role in why there are so many Patriots haters. He even compared the Pats to Duke basketball in that the most recognizable faces of New England’s dynasty over the past two decades are, in fact, white.

Whitlock: The Patriots are the most hated dynasty in NFL history. Much of that hate is fueled by jealousy, but a portion of the hate is racial. @WhitlockJason compares Patriots to Duke basketball pic.twitter.com/oGucfzKmho — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 30, 2019

Brady. Belichick. Robert Kraft. Rob Gronkowski. Julian Edelman. All white.

While this isn’t necessarily a problem, it’s unlike the other sports dynasties Whitlock pointed out Wednesday. And it’s notable in a league filled with so many black superstars.

In any event, the Patriots — already with six titles to their name — will look to add to their impressive résumé Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

