Why Jason Whitlock Believes Tom Brady, LeBron James ‘Have Virtually Nothing In Common’

Jason Whitlock may think Tom Brady is the “Muhammad Ali of his era,” but he’s not convinced the New England Patriots quarterback has anything in common with arguably the NBA’s best player.

Earlier this week, FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd listed three similarities between Brady and LeBron James. But despite what he pointed out, Whitlock isn’t buying it. During Thursday’s edition of FS1’s “Speak For Yourself,” Whitlock said the two sports greats “have virtually nothing in common.”

Have a listen:

Whitlock: Tom Brady and LeBron James have virtually nothing in common. LeBron wants to be "More than an Athlete" whereas Brady wants to be the greatest athlete. pic.twitter.com/4zYBWwmBwa — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 31, 2019

Whitlock seemed to be reaching when comparing Brady and James’ personal life rather than how they perform in their respective sports, but whatever helps fuel his fire.

Brady admitted this week LeBron James is a “much better athlete” than he is, but Whitlock noted their differences doesn’t make one athlete “better than the other.” While there are plenty of differences with how each came into the NBA and NFL, there’s still plenty of reason to admit the two indeed are similar when it comes to performing for their teams and what they’ve accomplished over the course of their careers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images