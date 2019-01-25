Why Max Kellerman Is Becoming More Convinced Kyrie Irving Will Join Lakers

The idea of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James becoming teammates again seemed near impossible a year ago.

But now, it’s tough to completely rule out the possibility of a reunion.

It’s become clear that Irving is on good terms with James, which might not have always been the case after the star point guard demanded a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Irving reached out to his former teammate amid the Boston Celtics’ recent struggles, and the phone call reportedly was received well by James.

As such, the basketball world is having fun with the prospect of Irving joining the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. And for ESPN’s Max Kellerman, he’s coming more around to Irving’s potential jaunt west as each day goes by.

While it’s fun to mix and match and create hypothetical superteams, it’s tough to imagine Irving joining the Lakers. The 26-year-old has a great situation in Boston, and it probably will be tough for him to turn down the supermax contract that most expect the Celtics to offer him.

And even though Irving and James appear to be in a good place in their relationship, let’s not forget why the C’s star left Cleveland in the first place. Irving probably doesn’t resent James, but it sure seems like he hasn’t lost the desire to be the clear-cut leader of a team. Not only can Irving do that in Boston, he’ll be doing so for a club that’s poised to be NBA Finals contenders for years to come.

