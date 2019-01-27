Why Melvin Gordon Wants Patriots To Beat Rams In Super Bowl LIII

Melvin Gordon and the Los Angeles Chargers were crushed by the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round at Gillette Stadium.

Despite the loss, Gordon has decided to root for the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII for one very specific reason.

“I need (the Rams) to lose,” Gordon told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I don’t care where you all put me on TV saying this. I need them to lose.”

Check out what else he had to say below.

.@Chargers Running Back @MelvinGordon25 didn't hold back when sharing his #SBLIII pick earlier this week… "I don't want the Rams to win. I live in L.A. and I've got to hear that all day." 🔽MUST WATCH🔽 pic.twitter.com/t6EqajkT5Z — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 27, 2019

The Chargers and Los Angeles Rams both are vying for fans in LA so maybe if the Rams lose, the Bolts will gain some new supporters.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images