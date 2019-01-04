Why Nick Wright Believes Patriots Will Lose In Divisional Round

Nick Wright hasn’t been overly high on the New England Patriots this season, and it sounds like he’s not going to change his tune with the playoffs upon us.

The Patriots are set up pretty well this postseason, as they’ll enjoy a first-round bye before hosting either the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens or Los Angeles Chargers in a divisional-round matchup Jan. 13.

Baltimore has been a thorn in New England’s side over the past decade, including two playoff wins at Gillette Stadium dating back to 2009. Not only does Wright believe the Ravens will get past the Chargers, the “First Things First” host likes their chances of securing another January victory in Foxboro, Mass.

“I do not think the Patriots at home can handle the Ravens’ defense,” Wright said Friday on FOX Sports 1.

There’s no denying the ferocity of Baltimore’s defense, but choosing the Ravens in that hypothetical matchup seems like a stretch. Arguably the most leading factor to be confident in the Patriots’ chances against the Ravens is Lamar Jackson, as inexperienced quarterbacks historically have struggled against Bill Belichick-coached teams. There’s a good chance Baltimore would subdue Tom Brady and Co., but the same can be said for New England’s recharged defense against Jackson.

But in order for a Patriots-Ravens divisional-round matchup to even come to fruition, Baltimore will need to take care of business against Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, while the Indianapolis Colts will have to upset Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Saturday in Houston.

