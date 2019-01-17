Why Nick Wright Gives Kyrie Irving ‘Enormous Credit’ For LeBron James Apology

Nick Wright has been busy predicting the downfall of the New England Patriots’s dynasty, but he took a second Thursday to praise one Boston player.

Kyrie Irving admitted he called LeBron James after the Celtics’ ugly loss to the Orlando Magic and apologized to his former teammate, admitting it’s not easy to get the most out of his team. The 26-year-old publicly called out his young teammates, saying they don’t know what’s needed to be a championship-caliber team.

Irving’s frustrations also were obvious on the court after Gordon Hayward decided to inbounds pass to Jayson Tatum, who missed the 18-foot jumper in Boston’s loss to the Magic.

While it probably wasn’t an easy task for Irving to call James, considering how his exit came to be from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wright praised the guard’s decision to do so during FOX Sports 1’s “First Thing’s First,” noting this is a big step in his “evolution as a leader.”

"Good for Kyrie Irving, man. This is the next step in his evolution as a player and a leader." — @getnickwright on Kyrie's apology to LeBron pic.twitter.com/UIejEmlOf9 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 17, 2019

The conversation with James certainly seemed to spark something inside of Irving, considering he dropped 27 points and a career-high 18 assists in Boston’s convincing 117-108 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images