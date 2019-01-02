Why Nick Wright Thinks Patriots Have ‘Longest Shot’ In AFC Playoff Field

The Patriots are in a pretty good spot heading into the NFL postseason, but Nick Wright isn’t feeling all too confident in New England’s Super Bowl chances.

The Patriots enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, meaning they’ll host at least one game in January after enjoying a first-round bye. While Wright acknowledges the fact that the AFC playoff field isn’t overly daunting, the “First Things First” co-host believes New England’s long run of postseason success is masking the football world from the truth of the matter.

"If they didn't have the jerseys on, they would look like the longest shot in the AFC Playoff field right now."@getnickwright on the New England Patriots' playoff chances pic.twitter.com/rpDawu8G5w — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 1, 2019

The Patriots certainly weren’t as dominant in 2018 as seasons past, but pegging them as the “longest shot” in the AFC is quite the stretch. No team in the conference has separated itself as the clear-cut favorite, and New England owns more postseason experience than the rest of the field by a considerable margin.

And until they’ve completely walked away from the game, how can you count Tom Brady and Bill Belichick out?

