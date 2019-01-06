Why Nick Wright Thinks Patriots Should Be ‘Disappointed’ By Texans-Colts Result

The first domino has fallen in the 2018-19 NFL playoffs.

The Indianapolis Colts handily defeated the Houston Texans on Saturday in the first wild-card matchup of the weekend. The Colts punched their ticket to a divisional-round date with the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning the winner of Sunday’s Baltimore Ravens-Los Angeles Chargers tilt will square off against the New England Patriots on Jan. 13.

And if you ask Nick Wright, the Colts’ impressive road victory should be much to the chagrin of the Patriots.

Belichick & the Pats have to be really disappointed with this game. The Texans were the ideal matchup for them. Now they get either Ravens or Chargers, either of which can go to Foxboro & win. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 5, 2019

The Patriots historically have handled the Texans, including back in Week 1. But who’s to say New England won’t be able to take down the Ravens or Chargers? Baltimore, specifically, could have trouble against the Patriots, as rookie quarterbacks notoriously have experienced great struggles against Bill Belichick-coached teams.

Plus, there really is no “ideal matchup” when it comes to postseason football, as it all comes down to which team is better that day, not overall. Crazy things can happen in January, just ask Tom Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports