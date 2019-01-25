Why Nick Wright Won’t Rule Out Kyrie Irving-LeBron James Lakers Reunion

Did Kyrie Irving’s recent phone call to LeBron James pave the way for the Boston Celtics point guard to join his former teammate with the Los Angeles Lakers upon hitting free agency this offseason?

Nick Wright isn’t convinced that’s the case. But he’s also not ruling out the possibility.

Irving, who called James recently to apologize for how he acted as a younger player with the Cleveland Cavaliers, has said he plans to re-sign with the Celtics this summer, but some folks remain skeptical, especially with Boston failing to meet expectations so far this season.

The Lakers once seemed like an unrealistic landing spot for Irving, should he decide to test the open market, but Wright explained Friday on FS1’s “First Things First” why a potential reunion with James shouldn’t be dismissed, even if it’s an unlikely scenario.

"I'm telling you right now: you should not dismiss this as a possibility." — @getnickwright on Kyrie teaming up with LeBron in LA pic.twitter.com/USAOnQqCyK — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 25, 2019

The Lakers need another superstar to put alongside James. They’ve been linked to Anthony Davis in trade speculation, and Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are among the NBA’s standout players who could be free agents after this season.

The idea of Irving teaming back up with James sure is intriguing, though. They won a championship together with the Cavs in 2016, defeating the Golden State Warriors in seven games, and advanced to three straight NBA Finals before Irving demanded a trade and landed with the Celtics in the summer of 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports