Why One NFL Writer Believes Josh McDaniels Will Be Packers’ Next Coach

It appears the New England Patriots are in jeopardy of losing a longtime coordinator to a head-coaching gig for a second straight offseason.

In addition to de-facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who reportedly is slated for four interviews this weekend, Josh McDaniels also is expected to be a popular candidate for teams with head-coaching vacancies. And if you ask the MMQB’s Albert Breer, McDaniels would be a good fit for arguably the most attractive NFL job on the market.

.@ColinCowherd: The Green Bay Packers next coach will be….@AlbertBreer: Josh McDaniels@ColinCowherd: Le'Veon Bell next year is the starting running back for…@AlbertBreer: Tampa Bay Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/b1H80L3lWn — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 2, 2019

There’s reason to believe McDaniels’ experience with Tom Brady could help him form a strong working relationship with Aaron Rodgers. That said, McDaniels has been with Brady since his first season as a starting quarterback, and it obviously takes some time to build total trust between coach and signal-caller.

And when it comes to Green Bay bringing on a new head coach, it’s safe to assume Rodgers will have a strong influence on the decision making.

