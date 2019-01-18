Why Phil Simms Believes Patriots Will Beat Chiefs In AFC Title Game

The weather forecast for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game looks fairly daunting, and one Super Bowl-winning quarterback believes that favors the New England Patriots.

The Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are expected to do battle at Arrowhead Stadium in sub-freezing conditions, with temperatures projected to hover between the high teens and low 20s. And if you ask Phil Simms, the Patriots’ offense is better suited to adapt to the frigid weather than the Chiefs’.

“I’m taking the New England Patriots because what they do on offense,” Simms said Tuesday on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” “Bad weather, they can run the ball. Their screen game is the best in the NFL. I think they win.”

While Patrick Mahomes can uncork long passes like few other quarterbacks can, the Chiefs’ offensive attack by no means is predicated on stretching the field. Kansas City’s screen and short-pass game cannot be slept on, and fifth-year pro Damien Williams has thrived as the new feature back. What we’re saying is, the Chiefs, much like the Patriots, can find multiple ways to beat you on offense.

With this in mind, we could be in store for an offensive shootout Sunday, even if the players aren’t able to feel their fingers and toes.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports