Why Ray Lewis Believes Patriots Will Fall To Chargers In Playoff Tilt

Ray Lewis knows what it takes to beat the New England Patriots in January, and the Hall of Fame linebacker believes Philip Rivers is up to the task.

The Patriots will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a divisional-round matchup. While New England has been remarkably successful in the postseason on home turf throughout the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, Lewis believes the Pats’ AFC Championship Game streak will be halted at seven.

“I just think this is his (Rivers) time,” Lewis said Tuesday on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” “If you think about what he’s done on the road this year, they have not lost on the road but one game I think to the Rams. I’m gonna take the Chargers.”

There’s no denying how impressive the Bolts have been away from Los Angeles this season, but the Patriots have been equally dominant at home, going a perfect 8-0 in the regular season. Not to mention, the Chargers will be forced to leave the sunshine on the West Coast and face the frigid conditions in Foxboro.

All things considered, Sunday won’t be just another road game for Rivers and Co.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports