Why Ray Lewis Believes Rams Will Beat Patriots In Super Bowl LIII

Ray Lewis apparently is past the point of no return with his doubting of the New England Patriots.

The Hall of Fame linebacker picked against the Patriots in both the Divisional Round and AFC Championship Game only to see New England emerge victorious in both contests. So with one game left in the 2018 NFL season, you can imagine which way Lewis is leaning.

Lewis, unsurprisingly, is picking the Rams to leave Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Super Bowl LIII champions. While Los Angeles’ defense has been weak at times this season, the Baltimore Ravens legend believes the front seven will come up big Sunday in Atlanta.

“If this D-line disrupts New England’s offense the way they should, the Rams’ linebackers better have their best football game because it’s exactly what you saw with James White with the screen passes, with the dump offs,” Lewis said Tuesday on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” “Those tackles are what’s going to wrap up. You’ve already shown us Tom Brady is not throwing the ball over 10 yards. You’ve shown us that. I gotta go with the Rams 27-24.”

There’s no doubt screen and short passes have been the Patriots’ bread and butter for the majority of the campaign, but Brady still can let it fly if he needs to. The 41-year-old uncorked a dime of a 29-yard touchdown pass to the Phillip Dorsett in the AFC title game, as well as a handful of 10-plus yard passes in crunch time against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In other words, the Rams should be ready for everything when they square off with the AFC champions this weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports