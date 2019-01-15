Why Rob Ninkovich Predicts Patriots To Win Big Vs. Chiefs In AFC Title Game

Rob Ninkovich’s latest prediction will warm the hearts of even the most cold-blooded New England fans.

The former Patriots linebacker claimed Tuesday on Twitter that his former team will wallop the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game — provided the temperature falls below 15 degrees. The Patriots and Chiefs will face off Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, and meteorologists believe an arctic blast will keep temperatures among the coldest the Pats ever have endured during a game.

Such forecasts are music to the ears of Ninkovich, who played for the Patriots between 2009 and 2016. He explained why in a back-and-forth with The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

If it’s 15 or under temp patriots win by 2 TD — Rob Ninkovich (@ninko50) January 15, 2019

The passing game won’t be as explosive/ routes aren’t as crisp and top speed (Hill) slower. Turns into an old school running game…..Pats roll them if that’s the situation. — Rob Ninkovich (@ninko50) January 15, 2019

The Patriots beat the Chiefs 43-40 in a thrilling Week 6 contest at Gillette Stadium. But the Chiefs opened as three-point favorites over the Patriots for Sunday’s game.

Those lines probably were set before the weather became such a looming factor, and Patriots fans undoubtedly are willing to put their faith in Ninkovich’s insights, instead of the oddsmakers’.

