Why Rob Parker Believes Chiefs ‘Choked’ Vs. Patriots In AFC Title Game

Rob Parker was served a whole bunch of humble pie over the weekend, but the FOX Sports 1 talking head apparently doesn’t have much of an appetite.

Parker, the leader of the Tom Brady hate club, was forced to sit and watch the 41-year-old quarterback help the New England Patriots advance to their third straight Super Bowl this past Sunday. The result of the AFC Championship Game prompted Parker to rehash his “luckiest of all time” take immediately after the Patriots won in overtime, which spiraled into Monday’s diatribe that labeled Brady and his team as “cheaters.”

The tour de force continued Thursday when Parker made an appearance on FS1’s “The Herd.” While Parker did sneak in some veiled praise of Brady and the Patriots, his biggest takeaway from the AFC title game was the shortcomings of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I finally found out the ‘C’ in KC stands for ‘choke,'” Parker said. “C’mon, Colin. What was that? They have this high-powered offense, they get shut out in the first half at home. And Andy Reid, who you love, you think he’s one of the best coaches in the NFL. Andy Reid is officially the W.C.O.A.T — worst coach of all time. That’s what he is, he can’t win a big game.

“The other part is, they led the league in sacks all year. They can’t get to a 41 (year-old) quarterback who’s not mobile? They can’t get to him at all. If you give a quarterback of Tom Brady’s caliber time and no pressure, he will pick you apart just like he did. … I give the Patriots (credit). They won the game, they’re in the Super Bowl. But really, Kansas City, terrible at home.”

Did the Chiefs play their best with a shot at the Super Bowl on the line? Definitely not. But lest we forget Kansas City scored a go-ahead touchdown with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, and it took another clutch performance from Brady and Co. to spin the game back in the Patriots’ favor. Not to mention, we could be having a much different conversation had KC won the coin toss ahead of sudden death.

So while the Chiefs opened the door for criticism with their AFC title game performance, it’s probably a stretch to say they choked.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports