Why Shannon Sharpe Believes Tom Brady Will Outlast Drew Brees In NFL

Tom Brady and Drew Brees are two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever strap on the pads, but both are starting to get up there in age.

Although Brady (41) and Brees (40) still are performing at extremely high levels, they respectively are the fourth and seventh oldest players in the NFL and will have to retire at some point. Shannon Sharpe gave his take on who he thinks will be first to hang up his cleats Thursday on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed.”

"I don't know if Tom Brady's worst was as bad as Drew Brees' worst. From the Dallas game on, Drew Brees threw 7 TDs, 5 INTs, that's not Drew Brees-like. … I believe Tom Brady will outlast Drew Brees." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/eSV0lrfpeO — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 24, 2019

“I just don’t see Belichick and Brady retiring at the same time, because so much is at stake here. One needs to stay longer in order to receive more of the credit,” Sharpe said. Because of that, combined with the Patriots’ great pass protection and a newly dominant run game, Sharpe said he “believe(s) Tom Brady will outlast Drew Brees.”

If Belichick decides to retire following the Super Bowl, Sharpe seems to think No. 12 may stick around to try to win one time on Super Sunday without his longtime coach.

Who knows? Maybe the three-time league MVP actually will play until he’s 45.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports