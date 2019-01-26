Why Shannon Sharpe Doesn’t Think Kyrie Irving, LeBron James Will Reunite

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James are good pals again, and many within the basketball world are letting their brains run wild.

While many believed the stars’ relationship was damaged after Irving demanded a trade out of Cleveland, the contrary was proven after the Boston point guard revealed he reached out to his former Cavaliers teammate for advice during a recent Celtics cold streak.

The revelation spiraled into some thinking Irving could flee the C’s and join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency this summer. While Shannon Sharpe believes a reunion would be “beautiful,” the “Undisputed” co-host just can’t see it actually coming to fruition.

"Kyrie does realize that LeBron made his life a lot easier as far as setting a standard for work ethic, basketball smarts, leading a team, but … I don't see a situation where LeBron and Kyrie would link back up in L.A., although that would be a beautiful thing." —@ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/1Yb414OiTo — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 25, 2019

It would be quite ironic for Irving to take his talents to L.A. in the offseason. After all, the six-time All-Star reportedly wanted out of Cleveland primarily to get out of James’ shadow and become the clear-cut leader of a team. If Irving decided to remove himself from the loaded Celtics and rejoin forces with James, it wouldn’t be the greatest look.

But if Uncle Drew believes the Lakers present the best opportunity to rake in more championships, who are we to throw shade?

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports