Why Tom Brady, Patriots Appreciate ‘Gentle, Kind Man’ Rob Gronkowski

Many people view Rob Gronkowski as one big, goofy, party-obsessed meathead who happens to be really good at football.

And those labels probably have some truth to them.

But there’s much more to the New England Patriots tight end than meets the eye, and Tom Brady wants people to know about it. During Super Bowl media availability Tuesday afternoon, Brady opened up about his lovable teammate.

Here’s what he had to say, per ESPN”s Mike Reiss:

Tom Brady on Rob Gronkowski: “When we drafted him, there was a big mosh pit on stage. Everybody was excited to see that. I remember Wes being like, ‘this is the kind of attitude we need.’ I think everyone appreciates him. For as big and physical as he is, he’s a gentle, kind man” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 29, 2019

Brady’s description of Gronkowski won’t surprise Patriots fans, but it might be news to those who don’t follow the burly tight end on a regular basis.

Gronkowski and the Patriots are preparing for their Super Bowl LIII matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. And while many people believe Sunday’s game in Atlanta could be his last, Gronkowski isn’t ready ready to say one way or the other.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images