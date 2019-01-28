Why Troy Brown Believes Rob Gronkowski Should Retire After Super Bowl LIII

You’ve probably heard the slew of people calling for Tom Brady to retire after Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. But since there is “zero chance” that’s going to happen, the focus now has shifted to Rob Gronkowski.

The New England Patriots tight end has faced his fair share of injuries over his career, including missing time this season with ankle and back ailments. And given his injury history, one former Patriot is believes the 29-year-old should retire after the Super Bowl, noting it’s about Gronkowski’s “quality of life.”

“I look at a player like Rob Gronkowski, and I say to a player like that, ‘Look man, you gotta think about your quality of life after football,'” three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Brown said Monday during ESPN’s “First Take.” “‘You’ve made a ton of money, you’re probably going to make a ton of money after football. Just walk away from the game right now so you can enjoy your money, or somebody else will.'”

Brown added it likely would be hard for Gronk to walk away given he’s not even 30 years old.

“He’s had a tremendous season, a tremendous career. Nothing to be ashamed of,” Brown said. “… I know you love the game, but at this point in your career, man, you’ve been a man that’s been beaten up quite a bit … just walk away from the game now and have your health to look forward to.”

Gronkowski certainly has accomplished a lot during his time in the NFL, but if he’s anything like his 41-year-old quarterback, he likely won’t be hanging up his cleats anytime soon.

