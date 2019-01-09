Wild Benefiting From Zach Parise’s Good Health, Offensive Production

It was not all that long ago Zach Parise was dubbed “Captain America,” wearing the ‘C’ for Team USA in the Winter Olympics in 2014.

But the veteran winger, now 34, has battled injuries over the past two seasons, playing in just 42 games in the 2017-18 season and scoring just 15 goals. This season, however, Parise has returned to top-six form, averaging nearly a point per game for the Wild, who remain in the race for a Western Conference playoff spot.

To see more about Parise’s numbers over the past three seasons, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images