Willie McGinest Believes These Two Teams Will Meet In Super Bowl LIII

It’s time for the NFL postseason, folks.

After a wildly entertaining regular season, the fight for the Lombardi Trophy has been narrowed down to a field of 12 teams, with Wild Card action set to get underway this weekend.

While each playoff team has shown flashes of brilliance at various points throughout the campaign, it’s fair to say no club has separated itself as the clear-cut favorite. As such, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will meet in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

During a recent appearance on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access,” former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest offered his prediction for Super Sunday. Given McGinest’s NFL background, his take isn’t all too surprising.

The New Orleans Saints will have the luxury of home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, while the Patriots enter January as the AFC’s No. 2 seed. Although New England has been fairly inconsistent this season, the case could be made its path to the Super Bowl is easier than New Orleans’ given the competition level in the NFC.

History, however, is in favor of a Kansas City Chiefs-Saints matchup, as four of the past five Super Bowls have been a matchup of No. 1 seeds.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports