WWE Rumors: Why Ronda Rousey Might Quit After WrestleMania 35

WWE fans should enjoy Ronda Rousey while they can. She might not be around much longer.

The WWE Raw women’s champion might walk away from the company after WrestleMania 35, Wrestling News Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported Thursday in his latest newsletter, according to The New York Post. Rousey debuted as a wrestler last year at WrestleMania 34 but is considering ending her WWE career after only a year in order to start a family with husband Travis Browne. However, her plans reportedly remain fluid for now.

Rousey’s title will be on the line Sunday at Royal Rumble 2019 when she faces Sasha Banks. If Rousey wins, she’s expected to take on Becky Lynch and/or Charlotte Flair in the main event at WrestleMania, which will take place April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Rousey, 31, has gone on record about wanting to start a family. She also said in November that WWE’s grueling schedule demands have made spending time at home difficult for her.

“Rousey has always talked about WWE as a temporary thing, and her long-term thing was to start a family with husband Travis Browne and live on her farm,” Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, per The Mirror.

Meltzer didn’t indicate Rousey would leave WWE forever. He suggests she might return for special occasions in the future.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images