Zdeno Chara Expresses Thanks In Instagram Post After Winter Classic Win

Zdeno Chara is no stranger to the Winter Classic, getting his third opportunity to play in the game Tuesday.

The Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 at Notre Dame Stadium in what was a wildly entertaining affair. Sean Kuraly’s third-period goal proved to be the winner, capping off what was an exciting and thrilling 60 minutes of hockey.

After the game, Chara took to Instagram to share some thoughts on the victory and the afternoon as a whole. The 41-year-old captain posted a picture of the Bruins saluting the crowd after the win, and complimented the photo with this caption.

“They’re all special but what makes them remember better is WINNING! Great game with amazing atmosphere. Thanks to all of the bruins fans who came out to Notre Dame to support us. #winterclassic #bruins #bruinsfans.”

(You can view the post here.)

Yep, we’d say it was a pretty good way to start 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images