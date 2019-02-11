2019 Beanpot Final Live: Northeastern Vs. Boston College Score, Highlights

BOSTON — For the 67th time, college hockey bragging rights in Boston are up for grabs on the second Monday in February.

It’s the Beanpot Final.

The defending champion Northeastern Huskies will take on the Boston College Eagles on the TD Garden ice at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Northeastern, which topped BC in the semifinals 3-0 last year, advanced to its fifth final in the last seven years with a thrilling 2-1 overtime win over Boston University last Monday. Boston College, chasing its 21st Beanpot title, topped Harvard 2-1 in last week’s semifinal.

The Eagles hold an all-time Beanpot series lead over Northeastern at 12-34, but NU has taken the last three Beanpot matchups. Northeastern is pursuing its first back-to-back title since 1984-85, while BC is looking to raise the pot for the first time since 2016.

FINAL, NORTHEASTERN 4-2

Northeastern repeats as Beanpot champs!

Third period, 0:05.3, 4-2 Northeastern: NU Goal! Zach Solow puts in the empty-netter.

Third period, 1:05, 3-2 Northeastern: Cayden Primeau gloves an Oliver Wahlstrom shot. Faceoff.

Third period, 1:23, 3-2 Northeastern: Timeout Boston College, looks like the Eagles are pulling Joe Woll for the extra attacker. BC has an offensive zone faceoff to Primeau’s left coming up.

Third period, 2:01, 3-2 Northeastern: Northeastern takes an icing to force a faceoff in its own zone.

Third period, 3:23, 3-2 Northeastern: NU takes a timeout to catch its breath. BC has come on heavy in the last few minutes.

Third period, 4:02, 3-2 Northeastern: Chaos as Boston College is throwing everything they get on net, Cayden Primeau caught out of the net, but Aapeli Rasanen sends one flying across the goal crease.

Third period, 6:10, 3-2 Northeastern: NU gets a 3-on-1 rush, but Casey Fitzgerald makes a great block on a pass attempt as Austin Plevy went crashing into Joe Woll.

Third period, 7:46, 3-2 Northeastern: JD Dudek makes it a game! David Cotton back hands a bouncing puck into the middle that found Dudek’s stick for the goal.

Third period, 8:43, 3-1 Northeastern: Time is running out for the Eagles, who have not been able to muster much in terms of scoring chances since they got on the board.

Third period, 14:59, 3-1 Northeastern: Cayden Primeau is up and remaining in the game.

Third period, 14:59, 3-1 Northeastern: NU goaltender Cayden Primeau shaken up after a net-front collision. Play stopped as a trainer takes a look. Looks like a lower-body injury.

Third period, 15:51, 3-1 Northeastern: Goal! Boston College gets on the board. David Cotton gets a feed in front from Oliver Wahlstrom behind the net. The play is reviewed for goalie interference, but stands.

🎥Here's the David Cotton tally that has cut the deficit early here in the 3rd period#WeAreBC pic.twitter.com/DXCkj9sjTy — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) February 12, 2019

Third period, 18:35, 3-0 Northeastern: Goal! Lincoln Griffin roofs a backhand top shelf with Joe Woll caught out of position.

Third period, 19:38, 2-0 Northeastern: Brandon Hawkins hits the post in the first shift of the third. That could have all but sealed it for Northeastern.

Third period, 20:00, 2-0 Northeastern: The puck has dropped for the final 20 minutes of regulation!

SECOND INTERMISSION, 2-0 Northeastern

The Huskies finish out the second period exactly how they finished the first with a late momentum-swinging goal before the break. NU leads in the shot department 26-20.

Second period, 1:38, 2-0 Northeastern: Lincoln Griffin gets a breakaway bid for the Huskies, but a strong backcheck from Michael Kim breaks up the play as Joe Woll stood strong in the crease.

Second period, 2:06, 2-0 Northeastern: Goal! Patrick Schule beats from the right faceoff dot off a feed from Matt Thomson. Tyler Madden started the play with a nifty move down by the goal line.

He scored a big one last week, and does it again tonight! The senior coming through!#Beanpot | #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/23cPUflRBM — Northeastern MHKY (@GoNUmhockey) February 12, 2019

Second period, 3:30, 1-0 Northeastern: Scoring at a premium here as BC has carried the majority of chances late in the second period. Continuing to throw pucks toward net from the point, but the Eagles still have not been able to solve Cayden Primeau.

Second period, 7:59, 1-0 Northeastern: The Huskies kill off the penalty, BC fired one shot on net during the man advantage.

Second period, 9:59, 1-0 Northeastern: Boston College gets its first power play of the game after a Jeremy Davies hooking penalty.

Second period, 12:20, 1-0 Northeastern: Boston College picks up the pace with a few good looks from the perimeter. Cayden Primeau standing tall with net-front traffic.

Second period, 14:54, 1-0 Northeastern: All Huskies here so far in the second, as BC has failed to throw a shot on net in the period. NU leads in that department 20-12.

Second period, 17:46, 1-0 Northeastern: Boston College earns the kill thanks to Joe Woll, who came up with three massive saves during the penalty. Matt Thompson also whiffed on an open-net chance.

Stop bouncing, puck! Thomson nearly buries his first collegiate goal in the final seconds of the power play#Beanpot | #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/l236q7VmxJ — Northeastern MHKY (@GoNUmhockey) February 12, 2019

Second period, 19:46, 1-0 Northeastern: NU comes out firing in the second and draws a penalty early. Oliver Wahlstrom goes off for slashing.

Second period, 20:00, 1-0 Northeastern: The puck has dropped to start the second period. Here we go!

FIRST INTERMISSION, 1-0 Northeastern

Northeastern with a huge momentum swing heading into the second period. Huskies lead in the shot department, 14-12.

During the break, Austin Plevy met up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to discuss the goal.

First period, 0:38.8, 1-0 Northeastern: Northeastern goal! Austin Plevy jams home a loose puck in the crease after a Lincoln Griffin wraparound attempt that was stopped by Joe Woll. Jordan Harris notches the secondary assist.

First period, 3:08, 0-0: Casey Fitzgerald with a beautiful move spins and fires a shot just wide of the net. BC leads in shots 10-9.

First period, 7:32, 0-0: Cayden Primeau keeps BC off the board with back-to-back sprawling saves on Ben Finkelstein and Julius Mattila.

First period, 8:40, 0-0: Both goalies have been active early, Northeastern holds the shot advantage 8-7.

First period, 9:55, 0-0: Northeastern providing a bunch of pressure, and Austin Goldstein has a grade-A rebound chance in front but is denied by Joe Woll.

Ok. Somebody needs to tell Joe Woll to knock it off….#Beanpot | #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/lOuNWHUVRs — Northeastern MHKY (@GoNUmhockey) February 12, 2019

First period, 13:45, 0-0: We remain scoreless after a video review. Here’s a look at the play:

BC thinks its taken the lead, but the call on the ice is no goal. Officials taking a second look. See for yourselves:#Beanpot | #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/fW7GDNrYse — Northeastern MHKY (@GoNUmhockey) February 12, 2019

First period, 13:45, 0-0: Boston College thought it had the lead after a net-front scrum, but the ref ruled the net was off its pegs before the puck crossed the line. The play is under review.

First period, 14:56, 0-0: Five minutes in and NU holds a 4-2 shot advantage.

First period, 17:17, 0-0: Northeastern with the best chance so far. Biagio Lerario banged at a loose puck in the crease, but Joe Woll is able to hold the line in BC’s goal.

First period, 20:00: Puck drop! We’re off and running!

7:35 p.m. ET: Team intros, lineups and anthem. Puck drop coming up!

7:05 p.m. ET: Both teams are on the ice for warmups.

6:47 p.m. ET: Welcome aboard for the championship game of the 67th Beanpot Tournament. Here are the lines and pairings for Northeastern and Boston College. Puck drop is slated for 7:40 p.m.

Hutsko unavailable tonight due to injury, here’s how we line up in the Beanpot title game#WeAreBC 🦅 pic.twitter.com/2fHmLtpH3g — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) February 11, 2019

These are the 22 #HowlinHuskies looking to bring the #Beanpot back to Huntington Avenue tonight: pic.twitter.com/PsbOEtUt4B — Northeastern MHKY (@GoNUmhockey) February 11, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Jim Pierce/Northeastern Athletics