2019 Beanpot Live: Northeastern Vs. Boston University Semifinal Score, Highlights

BOSTON — For the first time since 1989, the Northeastern Huskies enter the Beanpot as the defending tournament champions.

And they kick things off with a rematch of last year’s final against Boston University.

The Huskies erased a 30-year tournament drought with a 5-2 win over the Terriers at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The winner will take on Boston College, 2-1 victors over Harvard in the first semifinal, next Monday back here at TD Garden.

Keep it right here for live updates on Northeastern-Boston University.

First period, 14:13, Northeastern 1-0: BU will have a 5-on-3 after Biagio Lerario goes to the box after a delay of game for laying on the puck in a net-front scrum. The Terriers put relentless pressure on Cayden Primeau in their first PP.

First period, 16:04, Northeastern 1-0: Huskies go on the penalty kill, as Pecararo is called for a hook.

First period, 16:46, Northeastern 1-0: Northeastern goal! Patrick Schule gets the steal in the defensive zone, feeds to Liam Pecararo, who gives it back to Schule for the goal.

First period, 20:00: Puck Drop! Game 2 is underway! Northeastern students have packed the balcony at TD Garden. BU with a solid contingent as well. Should be a good one.

7:00 p.m. ET: Here are the lines and rosters for each side. Most notably, there is no Bobo Carpenter for BU. Shane Bowers pivots the Terriers top line.