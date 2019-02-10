2019 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Daytona Clash Online, On TV

The 2019 NASCAR Season finally is here … kinda.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will meet at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday for the Advanced Auto Parts Clash, the first event of the season. No, it doesn’t pay any points and doesn’t count toward playoff qualifying, but the 75-lap exhibition race is the first event on the NASCAR calendar, so that’s worth something.

The starting lineup will be determined by random draw. Not every Cup series driver is eligible to compete in the Clash, though.

To be eligible, drivers must meet one of five criteria: past Daytona 500 winners and past Daytona 500 pole winners who raced full-time last season, previous Clash winners who raced full-time last year, pole winners from last season and drivers who qualified for the playoffs in 2018.

Got all that? Good.

Here’s how to watch the 2019 Clash online:

When: Sunday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO: , fuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images