2019 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Daytona Duels Online, On TV

Turn on your engines and get ready to roll with the Daytona Duels races.

The two 60-lap, 150-mile races will take place at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday and will set the field for the 61st annual Daytona 500. 21-year-old William Byron already has won the pole and Alex Bowman claimed the second spot in qualifying. The remaining 38 spots will be determined throughout the two Gander RV Duel Races on Thursday.

These races will give drivers their first chance to earn regular season points in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Here’s how to watch the Gander RV Duel races online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Feb. 12, at 7:00 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images